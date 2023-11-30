Thursday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) taking on the Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for Duke, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Wednesday 65-57 against Purdue.

Georgia vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 68, Georgia 66

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 65-57 victory on November 22 over the Purdue Boilermakers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

65-57 over Purdue (No. 69) on November 22

73-56 over Columbia (No. 79) on November 20

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 150) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 162) on November 6

77-57 on the road over Mercer (No. 282) on November 16

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 42.5 FG%

15.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 42.5 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG%

12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG% De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Asia Avinger: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

