The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils' 78.5 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Duke has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Georgia is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The 70.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are 11.4 more points than the Blue Devils allow (58.8).
  • Georgia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.
  • Duke is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils concede to opponents (35.9%).
  • The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 15.5 PTS, 9 REB, 42.5 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG%
  • De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Asia Avinger: 6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Mercer W 77-57 Hawkins Arena
11/20/2023 Columbia W 73-56 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Purdue W 65-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Duke - Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 Furman - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Troy - Stegeman Coliseum

