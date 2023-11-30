The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 78.5 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Duke has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Georgia is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.

The 70.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are 11.4 more points than the Blue Devils allow (58.8).

Georgia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.

Duke is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

The Bulldogs are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils concede to opponents (35.9%).

The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.5 PTS, 9 REB, 42.5 FG%

15.5 PTS, 9 REB, 42.5 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG%

12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG% De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Asia Avinger: 6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Georgia Schedule