How to Watch the Georgia vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils' 78.5 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- Duke has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Georgia is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
- The 70.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are 11.4 more points than the Blue Devils allow (58.8).
- Georgia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.
- Duke is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils concede to opponents (35.9%).
- The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 15.5 PTS, 9 REB, 42.5 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG%
- De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Asia Avinger: 6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 77-57
|Hawkins Arena
|11/20/2023
|Columbia
|W 73-56
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|W 65-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Duke
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Furman
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Troy
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
