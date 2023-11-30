Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.