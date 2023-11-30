Player props are available for Trae Young and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +122) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 26.5-point total set for Young on Thursday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 10.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.6 points per game this season, 0.9 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Murray has collected 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -118)

Thursday's prop bet for Clint Capela is 11.5 points, 0.9 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 9.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (10.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Thursday (which is 10.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

