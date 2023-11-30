Thursday's 8:00 PM ET game between the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at Frost Bank Center features the Spurs' Keldon Johnson and the Hawks' Trae Young as players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks fell to the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 128-105. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 18 points (and chipped in one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 6 1 2 0 4 De'Andre Hunter 18 4 2 0 0 1 Saddiq Bey 14 4 3 2 0 2

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray contributes with 19.6 points per game, plus 4.3 boards and 5.4 assists.

Clint Capela provides the Hawks 10.6 points, 9.8 boards and 0.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 15.9 points, 3.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14.6 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.8 2.6 9.3 1.5 0.0 3.6 Dejounte Murray 17.5 4.0 4.9 2.0 0.2 2.3 Clint Capela 10.5 9.3 1.1 0.9 1.8 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.4 3.7 1.8 1.3 0.3 3.7 De'Andre Hunter 14.6 4.0 1.4 0.8 0.5 1.8

