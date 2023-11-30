Luke Evangelista will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Evangelista against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Luke Evangelista vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Evangelista has averaged 13:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Evangelista has a goal in two of the 20 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Evangelista has a point in eight games this season (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 20 games this season, Evangelista has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Evangelista's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 1 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

