Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bartow County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Bartow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Excel Christian Academy at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cartersville High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adairsville High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
