If you reside in Bibb County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Windsor Academy at Strong Rock Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Locust Grove, GA

Locust Grove, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint George's Episcopal School at Covenant Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield-Windsor School at Central Fellowship Christian Academy