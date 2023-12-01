The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Cobb County, Georgia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Cobb High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at The Walker School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb Christian School at South Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion Christian School at Westminster Schools of Augusta

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Galloway School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cartersville High School at Harrison High School