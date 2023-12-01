Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coweta County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Coweta County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coweta County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northgate High School at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
