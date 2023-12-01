Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Dougherty County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cairo High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood Schools at Sherwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe Comprehensive High School at Bainbridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield-Windsor School at Central Fellowship Christian Academy