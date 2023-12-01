Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Effingham County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Effingham County High School at Richmond Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richmond Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
