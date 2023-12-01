Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Elbert County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Elbert County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elbert County Comp High School at Hart County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hartwell, GA
