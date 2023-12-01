Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fayette County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitewater High School at McIntosh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.