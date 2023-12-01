Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Woodward Academy at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton High School at Grayson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Loganville, GA

Loganville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas County Central High School at Marist School