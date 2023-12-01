Georgia vs. Mercer: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mercer Bears (2-4) face the Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Mercer matchup.
Georgia vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Georgia vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Mercer Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|139.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|139.5
|-1450
|+810
Georgia vs. Mercer Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Bulldogs games have gone over the point total.
- Mercer has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.
