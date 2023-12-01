The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mercer Game Information

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 68.7 255th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 67 82nd
171st 31.9 Rebounds 31.6 187th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.9 320th
319th 11.2 Assists 12.8 193rd
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

