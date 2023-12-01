Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glynn County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Glynn County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick Christian Academy at Faith Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ludowici, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glynn Academy at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.