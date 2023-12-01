If you reside in Gwinnett County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Gwinnett High School at Duluth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Duluth, GA

Duluth, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Norcross High School at Meadowcreek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Peachtree Ridge High School at Berkmar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

River Ridge High School at Brookwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Wesleyan School