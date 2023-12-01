Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Haralson County, Georgia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Haralson County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tallapoosa, GA

Tallapoosa, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Coahulla Creek High School at Bremen High School