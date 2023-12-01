Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Henry County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Benedictine Military School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.