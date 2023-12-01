Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Lamar County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint George's Episcopal School at Covenant Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.