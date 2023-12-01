Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lanier County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lanier County, Georgia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lanier County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier County High School at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.