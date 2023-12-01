If you reside in Muscogee County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Savannah Christian Preparatory School at G.W. Carver STEM High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fayettville, GA

Fayettville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookstone School at First Presbyterian Day School