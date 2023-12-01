Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Muscogee County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at G.W. Carver STEM High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayettville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookstone School at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
