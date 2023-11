There is no shortage of excitement on Thursday's NHL schedule, including the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off against the Vancouver Canucks.

If you're looking for how to watch Thursday's NHL action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!