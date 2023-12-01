Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in White County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
White County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Blairsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
