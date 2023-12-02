Top-25 teams will be in action across eight games on the Week 14 college football slate. That includes the No. 5 Oregon Ducks playing the No. 3 Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium.

Find all the info on how to watch Week 14 of college football in the links below.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 20 Liberty Flames

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-11.5)

No. 5 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Washington Huskies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)

No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-15.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at No. 23 Toledo Rockets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-7.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-5.5)

No. 25 SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-1.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-22.5)

Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.