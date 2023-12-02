Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season heading into Week 14, the schedule includes one game that features teams from the Pac-12. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.