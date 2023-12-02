The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 137-135 win over the Spurs (his most recent game) Capela produced 12 points and nine rebounds.

In this article we will look at Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.7 11.1 Rebounds 8.5 9.7 9.1 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 21.3 21 PR -- 20.4 20.2



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Bucks

Capela has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 8.4% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are 23rd in the league, allowing 117.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

Allowing 26.6 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 23 12 12 1 0 0 1

