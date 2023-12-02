If you reside in Fulton County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wheeler High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1

12:00 AM ET on December 1 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at The Lovett School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2

3:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick Douglass High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Forsyth High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside Christian Academy at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cross Keys High School at W. D. Mohammed High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2

5:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Paideia School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

6:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles R. Drew Charter School at The Paideia School