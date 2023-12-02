The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 40.6% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.

Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Eagles are the 348th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 77th.

The Eagles record 68.1 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.9 the Dolphins give up.

Georgia Southern has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game (70.8) than it did in away games (67.6).

Defensively the Eagles were better in home games last year, surrendering 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.2 in away games.

When playing at home, Georgia Southern drained 0.6 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (31%).

