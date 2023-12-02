The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 40.6% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
  • Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 348th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 77th.
  • The Eagles record 68.1 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.9 the Dolphins give up.
  • Georgia Southern has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game (70.8) than it did in away games (67.6).
  • Defensively the Eagles were better in home games last year, surrendering 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.2 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Georgia Southern drained 0.6 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 82-64 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Northeastern L 93-76 Minges Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Michigan State L 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/2/2023 Jacksonville - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
12/12/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

