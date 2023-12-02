The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-1.5) 143.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-1.5) 143.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Jacksonville has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Dolphins' five games this season have gone over the point total.

