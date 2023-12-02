The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) will face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 63.3 345th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.7 248th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.9 229th 346th 10.4 Assists 13.0 179th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.