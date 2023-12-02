The Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) are favored (-1.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -1.5 143.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 143.5 points in four of six games this season.

Georgia Southern has a 153.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.

Georgia Southern has covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

Georgia Southern has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Georgia Southern has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 2 40% 76.7 144.8 71.9 157 134.1 Georgia Southern 4 66.7% 68.1 144.8 85.1 157 143.3

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles average only 3.8 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Dolphins give up to opponents (71.9).

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 3-2-0 2-0 3-2-0 Georgia Southern 1-5-0 1-4 3-3-0

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Georgia Southern 7-6 Home Record 12-4 6-10 Away Record 3-11 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

