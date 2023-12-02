How to Watch Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- This season, Georgia State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.0% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 73rd.
- The Panthers put up an average of 77.7 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Georgia State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia State averaged 69.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.7.
- At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia State made fewer treys on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|W 88-77
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 93-90
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Middle Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.