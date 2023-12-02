The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 31st.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Georgia Tech is 3-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.

At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.8.

Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule