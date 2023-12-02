High school basketball is happening today in Gordon County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gordon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calhoun High School at Harrison High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Savannah High School at Calhoun High School