If you reside in Gwinnett County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Parkview High School at Murray High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2

9:00 AM CT on December 2 Location: Murray, KY

Murray, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2

12:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Gwinnett High School at Discovery High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2

1:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2

2:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick Douglass High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Wesleyan School