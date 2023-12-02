On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (9-9). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 120.5 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (22nd in the NBA). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Hawks score 123.3 points per game (second in NBA) and concede 122.3 (27th in league) for a +18 scoring differential overall.

These two teams are scoring 243.8 points per game between them, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 240.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Atlanta has put together a 5-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hawks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Bucks +450 +185 -

