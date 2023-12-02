The Atlanta Hawks (6-6), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, play the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young delivers 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game for the Hawks.

Dejounte Murray is putting up 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while posting 1.5 steals and 1.0 block.

The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 34.4% from the field and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made treys per contest.

Malik Beasley puts up 11.5 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Hawks 119.2 Points Avg. 119.9 116.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 49.1% Field Goal % 47.7% 38.1% Three Point % 35.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.