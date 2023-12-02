Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +120) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 28.5-point over/under for Young on Saturday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Young averages 10.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Young averages 2.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 19.5 points prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 0.3 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (19.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Murray's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: +104) 8.5 (Over: -132)

Clint Capela is putting up 10.7 points per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +122)

The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 1.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 25.5 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Saturday (26.5).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.

Lillard has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Saturday's prop bet (7.5).

He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

