The Idaho Vandals (8-3) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Idaho has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 14th-best in total offense (429.5 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (292.7 yards allowed per game). Southern Illinois' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 281.8 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 344.4 total yards per game, which ranks 75th.

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Idaho Southern Illinois 429.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.4 (49th) 292.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (30th) 169.2 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.4 (95th) 260.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (43rd) 4 (111th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (1st)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 2,420 yards (220.0 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 165 rushing yards on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has racked up 959 yards on 173 carries while finding the end zone 14 times.

Nick Romano has been handed the ball 98 times this year and racked up 482 yards (43.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's 980 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has registered 74 catches and nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 507 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 23 catches for 360 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has compiled 2,543 yards (211.9 ypg) while completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has run for 475 yards on 79 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Lashaun Lester has run for 350 yards across 63 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has collected 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 689 (57.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has put up a 605-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 50 passes on 58 targets.

D'Ante' Cox's 30 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 433 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

