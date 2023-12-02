How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Owls are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 200th.
- The 86.3 points per game the Owls score are 9.5 more points than the Panthers allow (76.8).
- When Kennesaw State totals more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kennesaw State performed better in home games last year, averaging 80.4 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.
- The Owls allowed 65.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.2 in road games.
- Kennesaw State sunk 8.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 37.7% away from home.
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-77
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
