Will Liam Foudy score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:16 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 10:40 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 12:55 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

