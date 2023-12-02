Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will meet the New York Rangers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Evangelista in that upcoming Predators-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Luke Evangelista vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Evangelista has averaged 13:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Evangelista has scored in two of the 21 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Evangelista has a point in nine games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Evangelista's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Evangelista has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 2 13 Points 1 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.