Based on our computer projection model, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will beat the Mercer Bears when the two teams match up at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Mercer vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-34.3) 47.3 South Dakota State 41, Mercer 7

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

Last season, eight Bears games went over the point total.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have two wins against the spread this season.

No Jackrabbits game has gone over the point total this year.

Bears vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 37.6 11.3 36 13.8 32 8.5 Mercer 26.4 22.5 17 7 25.6 34.2

