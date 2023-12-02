The Mercer Bears (2-7) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Governors' 60.1 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bears allow.

The 59.7 points per game the Bears put up are the same as the Governors allow.

When Mercer puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 2-2.

Austin Peay has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.

The Bears are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Governors allow to opponents (38.0%).

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 45.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 45.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 11.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

11.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Deja Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Ashlee Locke: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%

Mercer Schedule