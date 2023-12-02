How to Watch the Mercer vs. Austin Peay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-7) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Mercer vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison
- The Governors' 60.1 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bears allow.
- The 59.7 points per game the Bears put up are the same as the Governors allow.
- When Mercer puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 2-2.
- Austin Peay has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
- The Bears are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Governors allow to opponents (38.0%).
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 45.9 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Briana Peguero: 11.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Deja Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Marist
|W 73-67
|Enmarket Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-53
|The Buc Dome
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 65-58
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
