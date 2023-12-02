The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-0) hit the road to take on the Mercer Bears (9-3) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

South Dakota State has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in total offense (446.8 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (247.5 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Mercer ranks 83rd in the FCS (336.5 total yards per game) and 42nd defensively (326.3 total yards allowed per game).

Mercer vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Mercer vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Mercer South Dakota State 336.5 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.8 (10th) 326.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (5th) 152.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.9 (9th) 183.7 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (42nd) 3 (97th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (73rd)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 2,200 yards (183.3 ypg) to lead Mercer, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 312 yards (26.0 ypg) on 116 carries with 12 touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 147 times for 702 yards (58.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 119 receiving yards (9.9 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 1,129 receiving yards on 62 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Devron Harper has put together a 500-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 57 targets.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,359 yards (214.5 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 220 rushing yards on 61 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 1,075 yards on 162 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner.

Amar Johnson has collected 597 yards on 97 attempts, scoring four times.

Jadon Janke's 677 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 39 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has put together a 602-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 41 targets.

Griffin Wilde has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in 16 grabs for 299 yards, an average of 27.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

