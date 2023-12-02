Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miller County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Miller County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miller County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell County High School at Miller County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Colquitt, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
