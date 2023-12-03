Should you bet on Bijan Robinson hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the New York Jets, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 141 rushes for a team-best 703 rushing yards (63.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson also has 32 catches for 240 yards (21.8 per game) and three touchdowns on the year.

Robinson has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

He has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 22 95 1 1 11 0 Week 12 Saints 16 91 1 3 32 1

Rep Bijan Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.